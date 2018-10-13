Zainab murder case: Imran Ali to be executed on 17th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court judge Sh Sajjad Ahmad on Friday issued black warrants for Imran Ali convicted for the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Amin of Kasur. As per the court orders, Imran Ali’s death sentence will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore’s Central Jail. The ATC prosecutor, Abdul Rauf Wattoo, who was prosecutor in Zainab murder case, informed The News that black warrants of the convict have been issued by the court after President Dr Arif Alvi rejected Imran Ali’s appeal for clemency.

On February 2, an ATC had awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali, on the charges of kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of Zainab Amin of Kasur after completing the trial in record seven days time.

Zainab Amin was abducted on January 4 from nearby her aunt’s house in Kasur where she was going for learning the Holy Quran. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap near her house on January 9. Earlier, Punjab police showed its ‘conventional behaviour’ and didn’t bother to investigate the matter. But after some time, pressure started building through social and mainstream media and police started investigation and later arrested Imran Ali.