SJC dismisses complaints against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has dismissed all the complaints filed against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, the Council examined four complaints against Justice Kasi in a meeting chaired by SC Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on October 11 at the Supreme Court.

“After detailed deliberations and discussion, the council came to the conclusion that on the basis of material available on record, no case of misconduct was made out against the judge, therefore, the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed all the complaints against him”, the press release concluded.

Earlier, on the same day, President Arif Alvi removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from the post of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge in the light of recommendation by the SJC.