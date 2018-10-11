10th death anniversary of Badar Munir observed

MARDAN: The Mardan Gold Art Council, All Pakistan Badar Munir Federation and the Culture Journalists Forum (CJF) jointly arranged a seminar at Mardan Press Club on Wednesday to mark the tenth death anniversary of Badar Munir, the legendary action hero of Pashto films.

During the event, speakers, including legendary actor Asif Khan, Jamil Babar, Tariq Jamal and other artistes and poets threw light on the life of Badar Munir and his work and services for the Pashto film industry.

A large numbers of actors, poets, journalists and representatives of different culture and film organisations attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, Pashto film star Asif Khan said that he had spent most of his life with Badar Munir and learnt a lot about acting from him.

He said Badar Munir was a born actor and he had no replacement. "The departure of such a great person and hero was the most unfortunate day for the Pashto cinema. The vacuum created by his death could never be filled. Badar Munir was a hero par excellence," Asif Khan said. Film actor Jamil Babar said that Badar Munir was an icon of the silver screen and that he was a national hero, who left behind a legacy of commitment, devotion and humility.