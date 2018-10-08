JUI-F Bannu leader joins PTI

BANNU: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former candidate for PK-89 in elections, Malik Shireen announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

He announced his joining during a press conference in the presence of PTI Bannu district president Matiullah Khan and PTI candidate for NA-35 Maulana Nasim Ali Shah for upcoming by-polls and other local leaders.

Speaking at the press conference, Malik Shireen said that he had joined JUI-F to address the issues of people of his constituency but the party overlooked his demands for funds to improve the condition of his electorate.