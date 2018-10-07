John Bolton terms talks with Qureshi positive

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that he held constructive talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit.

Speaking to the media, Bolton said, “Qureshi and I discussed the security assistance that was suspended earlier this year.” FM Qureshi met Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on October 2 with whom he discussed South Asian regional issues and matters of mutual interest. “Qureshi and I also discussed effective strategies against terrorists’ groups and Dr Shakil Afridi’s release” he added.

Further, the national security adviser said, “We hope to work with the new Pakistani government so that we might be able to turn a page and move forward in the fight against terrorism.” On Thursday, FM Qureshi returned to Pakistan after a 10-day trip to the US.

During his visit, Qureshi met with the top US leadership, as well as Pakistani representatives at the embassy and delegations of various countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly’s 73rd session at the United Nations headquarters.