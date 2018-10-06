3 killed in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: Three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday. It was learnt that two unidentified persons were allegedly breaking locks of a shop at night when gunmen fired at them, killing them instantly. Meanwhile, another person, whose identity could not be ascertained, was killed over a property dispute.The district administration arrested four persons and started investigation.