Sherpao condemns use of force against students

PESHAWAR: Condemning the use of force against the students of University of Peshawar, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Friday said the government should have lent a sympathetic ear to the demands of the protesters.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, he said the government claimed about promoting education, but the torture against the students belied its claims.

Aftab Sherpao said those who had staged sit-ins against the previous federal government could not tolerate the protest of students, which was their due right.

He said that educated youth was an asset to the country and the government should take steps to channelise their energies instead of subjecting them to violence.

Extending sympathies to the students and their families, the QWP leader said his party would raise voice at all forums to highlight the problems of the students.

Under the prevailing circumstances it was difficult for the parents to send their children to educational institutions due to their poor financial condition, he maintained.

The QWP head said increasing the fee would deprive many talented students of getting education