51 quack centres sealed

Our correspondent

LAHOREPunjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed 51 quack centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams visited 214 treatment centres in nine cities. Out of the visited centres 71 had already left quackery and started another business. Among the sealed centres, 15 were in Gujranwala, seven in Faisalabad, five each in Multan and Sargodha, four each in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Kasur and Sheikhupura, and three in Lahore.