Fri October 05, 2018
Sports

October 5, 2018

SNGPL qualify for CNS hockey semis

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) defeated Navy 3-1 to become the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium, says a press release.

The two sides were equal on points and goal difference. But SNGPL, ahead on the number of goals scored, needed only a draw.

In a well-contested first quarter, both entered the opposing circle quite a few times, occasionally testing the net minders and each earned a penalty corner. Navy couldn’t avail while the SNGPL made their count. Mohibullah sounded the board.

Navy completely dominated the first seven minutes of the second quarter. They had a number of circle penetrations but couldn’t make a dangerous attempt.

With most of the Navy men up front, SNGPL cashed in on two quick counters, first resulted in a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. A deceptive drill saw the ball reaching Suleman in the mid circle who doubled the advantage.

Two minutes later, Imran received a pass outside the Navy 23 metre with only goal keeper in front. After entering the circle, he took some time before finding the target.

At half time figures were 3-0. Navy required four goals in the next half hour; few gave them any chance. But Asif Ali rekindled their hopes with a 32nd minute goal. It resulted from a good move coupled by a defensive blunder.

An interesting duel followed. Navy trying to break the opposition’s defence with quick raids and SNGPL fast on turn overs.

Opportunities including penalty corners came to the two sides but the scoreline remained intact after 60 minutes.

For SNGPL, Mohibullah, Suleman and Imran scored one goal each while Asif Ali made lone goal for Navy.

In other matches Wapda outplayed SSGC 3-0 while PAF held Police to a 2-2 draw. The two sides tried hard to gain supremacy in the whole match but it ended 2-2. The semi-finals will be played tomorrow (Saturday).

