Directorate of Archaeology wakes up after ancient house demolished

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Archeology and Museums has asked the police to register a case against the owner after he demolished major portion of a house of archeological value located along the Heritage Trail.

The Directorate through a letter asked the Kotwali Police Station to lodge the first information report (FIR) against Ali Raza Khan for pulling down major portion of the Sikh-era house in Mohallah Mughlaan in Bazaar-e-Kalaan near the Gor Khatri Archeological Complex.

It was learnt that Ali Raza Khan had purchased the building having archeological importance a few months ago. It was a three-storey building, but the two floors were of historical importance and the third one was built later.

The owner had submitted an application to the Directorate of Archeology and Museums for carrying out necessary repair work by arguing that the structure was dangerous and unfit for living.

It may be mentioned here that the directorate recently completed a three years survey in the Walled City in which the house in question was documented as a structure of Sikh-era having archeological importance.

Under the project, the experts of Directorate of Archeology and Museums had identified and documented 1,865 buildings and structures in the Walled City which were declared having historical and archeological importance.

The report said that many of these documented houses and structures in the Walled City were built during the Sikh and British times. Another six were built during the Mughal rule.

Nawazuddin, research officer at the Directorate of Archeology and Museums, said the owner of the house Ali Raza Khan had submitted an application to the directorate for carrying out necessary repair work and demolishing the top floor of the three-storey house in Mohallah Mughlaan in Bazaar-i-Kalan.

He said the owner had taken the plea that the structure was decaying and needed immediate repair work.

The official said the application was being processed by the officials concerned, adding the owner demolished two-storeys before the permission was granted.

“We have asked the Kotwali Police Station cops to register a case against the owner under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Antiquities Act, 2016,” he added.

The official said the owner had demolished the historical structure without getting the no-objection certificate and a case may be lodged against him for violation of the antiquities rules and regulations.

Ali Raza was inaccessible as he had switched off his phone number when he was called to comment on the issue. The computer generated message said the number you have dialed has been switched off.

Arshad Hussain, who had reportedly helped Ali Raza purchase the house, confirmed the house was bought some six months ago.

He said applications were submitted to the Town-1 administration and Directorate of Archeology and Museums for demolishing the house. The man claimed the administration had permitted him to demolish the structure.

However, he conceded that the Directorate of Archeology and Museums has yet to respond to the application for granting the permission for demolishing the house even after three months.

Nawazuddin said action would be taken against the owner under the Antiquity Act for damaging a historical structure.

It must be noted here there are a number of old buildings of cultural importance sited along the Heritage Trail which need immediate conservation. These were not repaired while carrying out the Heritage Trail Project.