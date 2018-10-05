Youths’ role in peace stressed

LAHORE: In order to match the increasing globalisation and media advancement in the world, Pakistani youths need to align their efforts to bring peace and development to their country.

This was stressed by the panellists during ‘Panel Discussion with Youth on National Narrative: National Action Plan’ held at Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, University of Punjab by Institute for Democratic Education and Advocacy (IDEA) here on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Principal CEES, gave briefing on background efforts being made by Punjab University for the promotion of national narrative. Later, Salman Abid, Executive Director, IDEA, discussed importance of National Action Plan (NAP) as well as achievements under the NAP. He said: “We should promote dialogue in universities to control extremism.”

Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, former MNA, shared the strategies to eradicate extremism under the umbrella of National Action Plan. Journalist Iftikhar Ahmad said the whole nation, political parties, governments and security agencies were on the same page to launch National Action Plan which was finalised after the Peshawar incident. He said media experts should provide an effective solution to extremism. Later, Gen (retd) Ghulam Mustafa highlighted the importance of peace and stressed the role of youths. He said: “Without universities’ involvement, we would not be able to win war against terrorism and universities have a comprehensive role in promoting national narrative.”

Poet Farhat Abbas Shah said literature, especially poetry could change the narrative for peaceful Pakistan. Samiullah Ch, Minister for Food, lauded the efforts and elaborated the role of youths. He said such initiatives should be the part of all universities at public and private level.

He also shared the initiatives taken by the government and highlighted its efforts under the National Action Plan. In the second part of the panel discussion, students raised questions about National Action Plan and panellists gave answers to them. Chief guest Samiullah Ch awarded shields to the respective panellists.