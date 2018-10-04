Politics not through abuses, governance not through magic, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday lashed out the government in the National Assembly (NA) saying that there was a huge difference between politics in container and governing.

“This is not container but the parliament and now you have to do serious politics and made policies. Who will explain to the government that it should have to know the economy does not depend upon the donations, politics (is) not through abuses and governments not run through magic,” he said while speaking in the NA on the debate on amendment in Finance Bill, 2018.

Bilawal said the PTI had been claiming that “neither no new loans will be taken nor opt for begging but what (is) being happening it was contrary to their claims (as) the government was holding negotiations with the IMF secretly. New Pakistan was going towards old IMF,” he said.

He said the government has to realise that “it should have to take tough decision and stick to the tough decision and not to take U-turns. We will not allow the government to take U-turns as they have to take tough decisions”. He questioned why the parliament was not taken into confidence on the issue of FATF and what steps were taken to remove the name of Pakistan from grey list.

Bilawal said the people had expectations from the PTI government for their first budget but they had been disappointed as it did not even have mention of their first 100-days priority in the budget.

He said in the National Assembly (NA) that free press is the fundamental component of healthy democracy and in fact the space PTI was given in the media has lot to do with why they are in government today. “I want to bring to attention of the government that PFUJ was protesting against lack of free press and media censorship in ‘Naya Pakistan.”