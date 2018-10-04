Judicial body orders clearing Khalid Bin Waleed, Tariq roads of encroachments

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Wednesday directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the East deputy commissioner to clear Khalid Bin Waleed and Tariq roads of encroachments.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people took exception over the commercial use of footpaths along Khalid Bin Waleed Road for the parking of vehicles of car showroom owners.

East Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali Siddiqui said that car showroom owners have encroached upon roads, service lanes, greenbelts and footpaths along Khalid Bin Waleed and Tariq roads.

The judicial body said that the provincial chief minister has also ordered that car showroom owners not park their vehicles on footpaths along Khalid Bin Waleed and Tariq roads. Applicant Amber Ali Bhai said that streets and service roads have been encroached upon with the connivance of the SBCA, adding that the original pumping station has been taken over by private builders. She also said that contaminated water is being supplied to the locals.

The commission directed task force member Asif Haider Shah to take up the matter with all the relevant departments, including the SBCA, the district municipal corporation and the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, and submit a progress report on October 11 after resolving the issue.

Sanitation affairs

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s managing director said that his department held a meeting with a Chinese sanitation company and made some arrangements for lifting garbage, procuring machinery and dustbins, sweeping internal roads and promptly clearing the bins.

Effluent treatment

The counsel for the sugar mills association submitted a report to the judicial commission with regard to the instalment of effluent treatment plants at sugar mills. He assured Justice Amir that the plants would be made operational at all the mills before the 2019-20 crushing season.