Crackdown on land grabbers planned

Islamabad:With the collaboration of the provinces, the centre will retrieve its land from land grabbers, especially in plain areas, before planting trees there, said adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam.

The adviser said the Ministry of Climate Change had decided to start the next phase of "Plant for Pakistan" plantation campaign next January. He said the government was committed to making Pakistan green and pollution-free and therefore it attached the highest possible priority to its ‘10 billion tsunami tree plantation project.’

He said the post-plantation care of trees was a part and parcel of the project and the ministry was paying special heed towards protection of the planted trees. The adviser said in KP, one billion tree project was audited by WWF (a third party auditor) and they confirmed in their reports that we not only achieved our set target of plantation, but also saved 80% of the planted trees with post plantation care.

"We will follow the same suit in this countrywide ten billion tsunami tree plantation project," he said. The adviser to PM said the current feedback from all the provinces on the plantation drive had testified our commitment that it's a country specific project.