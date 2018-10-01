Sale of antique doors, windows, balconies of Lahore’s Walled City on rise

LAHORE: Sale of antique doors, windows and balconies of old havelies/houses and heritage buildings is going on unchecked in the Walled City.

Sources said the sale of antique doors, windows and balconies of old havelies/houses as well as recently declared 16 heritage buildings has accelerated after the ongoing operation of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) against illegal construction, demolition and change of status.

Sources said a pre-partition door is being sold between Rs 60,000 to Rs 150,000 (depending on the quality) while a normal size balcony (Jharoka) or a window is being sold between Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 whereas price increases with the size of the window and Jharoka.

Sources claimed that these items are mostly displayed on social media buying and selling sites while agents of this mafia are also selling the products in connivance with big furniture stores, property dealers and people selling second hand goods.

Tanya Qureshi, spokesperson WCLA, said WCLA has recently declared 16 buildings as heritage properties. She said as per the survey conducted by the Building Control and Conservation team of WCLA there are 247 high architectural merit properties inside the Walled City Lahore which need to bedeclared as heritage properties. Initially, 16 buildings have been declared as heritage properties as per the section 23 of WCLA ACT 2012.

The buildings declared as heritage properties initially include Haveli Kabli Mal, Dina Nath Haveli, Bej Nath Haveli , Mian Sultan Haveli, Laal Haveli, D-747 , D-748 , D-838 , D-750 , House of Allama Iqbal B-597, A-12, Neevin Masjid, Victoria High School, Haveli Dhyan Singh, Wazir Khan Mosque and Mariam Zamani Mosque.

Tanya said once WCLA declares all the 247 high architectural merit properties as heritage buildings, the practice of selling antique doors, windows, Jharokas and other building materials will be stopped. She said after declaration of a building as a heritage one no one can change/repair/damage/build that building or any of its part without informing the authority.

Sources said most of Havelis are in dilapidated condition and they can be demolished overnight like other buildings. It was important to declare these as heritage properties as only few are now left in the city and with the passage of time if these are also lost we would have nothing to show the world, they added.

Tanya said for the first time in Pakistan such a step is being taken under WCLA Act where properties are being declared as heritage properties. Mubashir Hassan, deputy director building control, said: “Once we declare these as heritage properties the owners will not be able to make any addition or changes in the structure. This is important to save the historic and original fabric of the city.”

Mubashir Hassan said the board would be meeting after every fifteen days to review the list of other properties to be declared as heritage properties. Kamran Lashari said heritage is of prime importance and WCLA Will take steps to save and preserve the heritage of the city. This is the first step and soon we will declare all the 247 buildings as heritage properties, he said.

Tanya said the authority will soon start cost estimation of every building and individual PC-1 of each building will be made and submitted to the Punjab government for grant of funds. Once the funds are released, the authority will start working, Tanya concluded.