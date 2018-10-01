Mon October 01, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

PSP has broken political stereotype about Mohajirs: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that his party’s struggle of two-and-a-half years has broken the stereotype that all Mohajirs are politically associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

Without naming Hussain, he said: “If a man sings and hurl abuses at generals, people think that all Mohajirs do the same,” said Kamal, adding that the PSP decided to enter the political arena to provide an alternative to the Urdu-speaking community.

The PSP chief was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the party’s election office for NA-247 and PS-111 in P&T Colony ahead of the by-polls for the seats scheduled to be held on October 21.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and Dr Yasir Siddiqui have been fielded for the NA and PS seats after they were vacated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leaders Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail.

Kamal said that the so-called champions of Mohajirs (MQM) did not understand that a murder and its counteraction caused the most loss to their own voters and supporters. “Fortunately, these killings have stopped and the PSP has played a crucial role in this.”

He claimed that the youngsters who had gone “missing” have started returning to their homes because of his party’s efforts. “We have revived the real identity of Mohajirs.” Regarding the incendiary speech of Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Suhail Siyal in the Sindh Assembly, Kamal said that due to the actions of a man (Hussain), they try to insult all Mohajirs.

However, he added, they cannot succeed because of the PSP, as the party has already established that a “traitor” is not a representative of the descendants of the “founders of Pakistan”.

Comments

