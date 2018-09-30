Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP visits SZH, 2 private health facilities in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital and inspected healthcare facilities being provided to the patients there.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the Supreme Court, senior lawyer Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri and Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi also accompanied the chief justice during the visit.

The chief justice listened to problems of patients at the hospital and ordered the medical superintendent to solve them.

The chief justice personally visited emergency ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

Later, CJ Mian Nisar went to Doctors Hospital, a famous private healthcare facility in the city. He visited emergency ward, laboratory and canteen of the hospital. Attendants of the patients complained to the chief justice about non-functioning of an elevator for basement and overcharging at the hospital canteen. The chief justice purchased a bottle of mineral water and also grabbed rate list from the hospital’s canteen for analysis. He expressed concern over costly healthcare facilities being provided to patients at the hospital and took notice of non-provision of segregated rates against the medical facilities availed by the patients. On a complaint of a woman, the chief justice directed the hospital administration to provide free-of-cost medical facility to her. The chief justice also visited Hameed Latif Hospital in Garden Town and examined the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!