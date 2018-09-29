Say no to child labour

If an estimate by the International Labor Organization (ILO) is to be believed, poverty is the primary reason for the menace of child labour. In Pakistan, child labour exists in various forms. More often than not, the practice is prevalent in districts where the population rate is high and sources of income are limited. There are many regulatory bodies operating within our society to prevent children from falling prey to such practices. But they have failed to achieve this target.

Child labour is toxic for the entire society. Pakistan should take steps to reduce this problem. Our judiciary must take action to introduce child labour laws to safeguard the future of children in Pakistan.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi