Hazard dumps Liverpool out of League Cup

LIVERPOOL: Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola hailed Eden Hazard as one of the world’s best after the Belgian’s spectacular winner sent the Blues into the last 16 of the League Cup at Liverpool’s expense with a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Both sides made eight changes with one eye on the top of the table Premier League clash between the same two sides on Saturday. But Maurizio Sarri’s gamble on throwing on Hazard 10 minutes into the second half paid off as Emerson Palmieri levelled from his free-kick 11 minutes from time before the Belgian’s wonderful solo effort won the tie.

“Not only is he one of the best in the Premier League — if not the best — but he is one of the best in Europe and the world,” said Zola, himself a Chelsea legend as a player.“In my opinion we haven’t seen the best of him yet. He’s remarkable.” Daniel Sturridge looked set to haunt his former employers by opening the scoring for Liverpool shortly after he had missed an open goal early in the second half.

But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who took charge three years ago next month, will now have to wait until at least May to deliver his first trophy since arriving at Anfield as another chance of silverware slipped by with his side’s first defeat of the season.