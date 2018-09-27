Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Minister for improvement in health facilities

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the health sector reforms programme across the province has been started, and significant improvement in public health facilities is the need of the hour.

She was talking to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari who called on her here on Wednesday, according to a handout issued here. During the meeting, proposed legislation regarding health sector was discussed. “To achieve the 100-day goals was our top priority” the health minister said. “Unfortunately, the Southern Punjab was not given its due right in the past but time has come to give the southern districts their due right”, said Yasmin Rashid.

She said legislation would be promulgated to improve the Health Department. “Instead of criticism for criticism, we would welcome constructive suggestions”, she said. She wowed to complete the task given to her by the chief minister at any cost.

The PA deputy speaker lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said every department in Punjab was seen working these days.

quack centres sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission Wednesday sealed 36 businesses of quacks. According to a press release, PHC teams, along with the officials of district administration and police, had visited 176 treatment centres in Kasur, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Attock. Among the visited centres, 60 quack centres had been converted into other businesses. The sealed centres included; eight in Gujrat, six each in Faisalabad and Khanewal, five in Kasur, four each in Attock and Bahawalnagar and three in Bhakkar.

KEMU: Prof Sheila Macneil, professor of tissue engineering, University of Sheffield, UK, and Prof Aqif Anwar from IRCBM, Islamabad, have visited King Edward Medical University. They had a meeting with KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal regarding translating basic research into clinical research, and initiating interdisciplinary coordination among the institutions.

Prof Sheila said the clinical workload of the attached hospitals of KEMU could provide great opportunity to achieve the objective.

IDAP office: Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) office.

Senior management of IDAP welcomed the minister and gave him briefing about the projects and achievements of IDAP. The minister lauded IDAP work.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 758 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, five people died, whereas 787 were injured. Out of the injured 518 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 355 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

