Shahbaz to be PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, will lead the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

PML-N's joint parliamentary committee met here under the chair of Shahbaz Sharif at the Parliament House on Tuesday and also decided to head nine standing committees of the National Assembly. The Opposition will head 16 such committees out of total 33.

Addressing the meeting Shahbaz Sharif said the opposition would play such a historic role which would restore trust of people in Parliament.

Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N would play its part in safeguarding national interests inside and outside Parliament.

Majority of PML-N members in the Senate and National Assembly attended the parliamentary party meeting which also discussed various points relating to supplementary budget presented by the PTI government.

The meeting decided that the PML-N leaders would keep eye over present government’s measures with regard to the CPEC, Local Government system and development projects.

Shahbaz Sharif said measures taken/ proposed in the mini-budget confirm that the incumbent government lack economic vision and planning which could find solutions to problems being faced by the country that was why the opposition rejected supplementary budget. “The present economic conditions demand more responsible role from the government,” he said, adding, the opposition would not disappoint the masses.