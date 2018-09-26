51st KP Amateur Golf from Friday

PESHAWAR: The 51th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amateur Golf Championship will be played at the Piffer Golf and Country Club in Abbottabad from September 28 to 30.

Talking to the reporters, Tournament Director Lt Col Syed Imtinan Ul Hassan Kazmi said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association (KPGA) in collaboration with Piffer Golf and Country Club, Abbottabad, is organising the championship.

He said the leading golfers from all over the country will participate in the event. He said the championship comprised amateurs (handicap 12 and below), senior amateurs (14 and below), subsidiary (13 and 18), ladies amateurs (24 and below), veterans and boys’ A and B categories.