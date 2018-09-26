Rs11. 277b Peshawar district budget presented

PESHAWAR: The district council presented a surplus budget of Rs11. 277 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 here on Tuesday.

District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan presented the budget for discussion during the council session.

As per the document, the city district government would receive Rs 10. 56 billion from the Provincial Finance Commission, Rs 646 million from the local fund and Rs 80 million as district council grant.

The development expenditure estimates are Rs 700 million while the non-development expenditures are Rs 10. 49 billion. The total expenditure is Rs10.64 billion.

The non-development expenditure from the district grant is Rs80 million while the allocation from the local fund for development is Rs 58.8 million. The total expenditure from the local funds is Rs 644 million.