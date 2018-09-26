Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rs11. 277b Peshawar district budget presented

PESHAWAR: The district council presented a surplus budget of Rs11. 277 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 here on Tuesday.

District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan presented the budget for discussion during the council session.

As per the document, the city district government would receive Rs 10. 56 billion from the Provincial Finance Commission, Rs 646 million from the local fund and Rs 80 million as district council grant.

The development expenditure estimates are Rs 700 million while the non-development expenditures are Rs 10. 49 billion. The total expenditure is Rs10.64 billion.

The non-development expenditure from the district grant is Rs80 million while the allocation from the local fund for development is Rs 58.8 million. The total expenditure from the local funds is Rs 644 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump