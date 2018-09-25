Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

National

BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC stays execution of terror convict

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday stayed the execution of a man convicted by a military court on the charge of terrorism.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Abdul Shakoor admitted the petition for a regular hearing. It had been filed by father Amir Rehman. He had challenged the death sentence awarded to his son Nadir Khan by a military court.

After the preliminary hearing into the petition, the bench issued notices to the respondents, including the secretaries of defence, interior and law ministries, and home and tribal affairs department, to respond to the petition. The man claimed that his son had surrendered to the armed forces in 2009 and he was then shifted to an unknown place in Swat.

Muhammad Furqan Yousafzai, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that on September 13, family members met the convict and he informed them that a military court had awarded him a death sentence.

The court fixed October 3 for the next hearing into the case. As per the ISPR, the army chief confirmed death sentence to 11 terrorists including the son of the petitioner.

“Nadir Khan, son of Amir Rehman, was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which had resulted in the death of Havaldar Muhammad Ismail along with a soldier. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy