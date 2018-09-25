Trader, son drown as car falls into canal

FAISALABAD: A prominent businessman and his son drowned when their car plunged into a canal near Fesco headquarters on Monday. Gulzar Ahmad and his son Tausif Ahmad of Gulberg Colony, Faisalabad, were moving in a car towards Khurrianwala when the vehicle plunged into the canal. As a result, they both drowned. Their bodies were fished out by the rescuers.