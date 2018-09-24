Brotherhood chief, 65 others get life for Egypt attack

MINYA, Egypt: An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced 66 people to life in prison, including Muslim Brotherhood chief Mohammed Badie, over an August 2013 attack on a police station in Minya.

Death sentences were meted out to 183 people over the deadly attack on the police station in the southern province, before a retrial was ordered. On Sunday, around 700 people were tried again in this case, defence lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsood told AFP.

Sixty-six of the 700 were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is 25 years in Egypt, 288 were acquitted, six have died since the first trial and the rest were sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison.