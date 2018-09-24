Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: My marks in FSc (Pre-Engineering) are 76 percent. I am interested in BSc Agricultural Engineering and BSC Agriculture Sciences. I want to do it from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Please tell me that which degree is best according to scope in future. Thanks. (Asim Khan, Khanewal)

A: BSc Agriculture Engineering focuses on the mechanical aspects of agriculture industry which means you will be studying the development, use and maintenance of agriculture and harvesting machinery tools and equipment. This means you would also be involved in research and invention of new machines that help to increase agricultural efficiency and if you are good at mathematics and physics this may be an ideal area to focus.

Alternatively, Agriculture Science is more towards the study of seeds, cultivation, plantation and research within the Agriculture Sciences, including Agronomy. How to improve agriculture efficiency, output and quality of product are all those subjects which fall into the domain of Agriculture Sciences. I hope you are now able to make decision in line with your career.

Q2: I have done my Masters in Zoology in 2017. In the start of 2018, I applied in a reputed school and they were paying me below my qualification scale. But anyhow I managed to continue for four months. But after a dispute I left that school.

Now I have applied in so many different reputed schools and private colleges but they are asking me for experience but as I am a fresh candidate so they offer me a low pay scale. This has disappointed me. Now I’m thinking to apply in banks and pharmaceuticals for job. Although these are not my related fields but I can't see any other job for me as my interest from teaching has faded because of bad experiences. (Sobia Naz, Faisalabad)

A: Unfortunately, the workplace is becoming highly competitive and people only look up towards highly qualified and experienced individuals and hence those without experience at times have to suffer. However, there is nothing to be disappointed as you need to build your career from somewhere so keep on trying and take up a starting salary but then work with loyalty commitment devotion to prove your worth. I’m sure someone will accept you going forward and give you a chance to deliver. There is no harm in applying to other organisations or shifting towards other professions if you can handle them and deliver results. Sometimes areas that are not relevant to your qualifications become more successful for your career.

Q3: Sir, I am an electrical engineer graduating in 2017. However, since then I am free and cannot determine what I should do. Although I want to do some job so that I got some experience related to my field but as you know that the circumstances are not good for engineers in Pakistan and a large number of engineers are unemployed in Pakistan. (Faran, Islamabad)

A: You may be right as most fresh engineers find it difficult to get suitable employments. My suggestions to young engineers is to keep on trying and particularly aim at getting into internships and training schemes that are offered by various public and private sector organisations many of them also provide stipend. These internships then lead to you developing contacts and converting them into full time employment contracts.

Q4: My daughter has taken admission in BS Chemistry in NUST. Can you please guide what are the further prospects in this field? (Ahmed Shaheen, Islamabad)

A: I’m sure you and your daughter must have evaluated the academic profile and the projected career prospects before taking admission in Chemistry. I’m also sure that she must have achieved high grades in Chemistry which means this is where she wants to make a career. A degree in Chemistry leads to various sub specialisms and career options that include Biochemistry, Biomedical Sciences, Industrial Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry etc. When she considers her postgraduate or research, I hope she’s able to find right career choice within her chosen field.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).