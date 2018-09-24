CDA’s claims

This refers to the news report ‘Panic among residents as CDA claims land in Pindi’ (Sep 18). Residents are left perplexed after the CDA put up demarcation pillars in the area. The residents of Block F, Satellite Town are in great confusion and unclear as to what is going to happen to their property. These houses of people who belong to middle- and lower-middle classes were built under the rules of the Housing and Physical Planning Department.

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of the government of Punjab collects property tax on these property. The CDA should clarify its position about the unjust acquisition.

Muhammad Hassan

Rawalpindi