Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

To the IMF?

Not failing; only flailing

Karachi

September 24, 2018

CITY PULSE: The Bartered Co-Resident

The Koel Gallery is hosting Syed Faraz Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Bartered Co-Resident’ from September 25 to October 4. While researching for his Master’s degree in Sydney, Ali grasped the significance of Pakistan’s relationship with Australia. After returning home, he can relate to both nations with a lot more understanding. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

What May Lie Ahead

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘What May Lie Ahead’ from September 25 to October 4. After getting her BFA in sculpture from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 1999, Adeela has had a steady stream of exhibitions. Since 2008 she is coordinator of the fine arts department at her alma mater. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

In the garden of words and nature

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Mohammad Ibrahim’s solo art exhibition titled ‘In the garden of words and nature’ from September 27 to October 6. Call 021-35824455 for more information on the show.

Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan will host a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Haffner is one of Europe’s most prolific jazz drummers and composers. He has played with some of the best known German and international jazz musicians across generations and has garnered enormous international success. He will be performing for a second time in Karachi after many years. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan will host a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Driven by the desire to revive the music of the greatest Baroque composers, Daniel Cuiller created Stradivaria in 1987. Before this, he had already achieved great success, enjoying a first-rate reputation at both national and international levels. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information on how you can experience classical music with the Baroque ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

