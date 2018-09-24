Two killed in road traffic incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Road traffic accidents in the city claimed the lives of a man and an elderly woman in the city on Sunday.
According to the police, 32-year-old Nasarullah was passing by on his motorcycle near Ghani Chowrangi in SITE area when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction ran him over.
Nasarullah died on the spot. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the SHO Haji Iqbal, the deceased was a resident of Jahanabad. The unidentified trailer driver responsible for the accident escaped the site.
Meanwhile, a speeding vehicle hit 70-year-old Sher Banu near Gulshan-e-Maymar Morr. She died on the spot while the driver managed to escape. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.
