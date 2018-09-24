Two killed in road traffic incidents

Road traffic accidents in the city claimed the lives of a man and an elderly woman in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, 32-year-old Nasarullah was passing by on his motorcycle near Ghani Chowrangi in SITE area when a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction ran him over.

Nasarullah died on the spot. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the SHO Haji Iqbal, the deceased was a resident of Jahanabad. The unidentified trailer driver responsible for the accident escaped the site.

Meanwhile, a speeding vehicle hit 70-year-old Sher Banu near Gulshan-e-Maymar Morr. She died on the spot while the driver managed to escape. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.