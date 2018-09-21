Govt urged to allow LGs to complete tenure

KASUR: District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat has said the local government system should be allowed to complete its tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Sikandar said if the government wrapped up the local government system, then all representatives of the local government would stage a sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly. He said the PML-N government had developed the new structure of local government keeping in view the needs of the people and serving them at grassroot level.

He said uplift projects were in the pipeline and the LG representatives should be allowed to complete the projects.Vice Chairman Malik Ijaz Ahmed Khan said the Constitution protected the LG Act 2013. He said if the government changed the LG system, then it would be taken as an attack on democracy. On the occasion, Bakhtiar Mehmood Kasuri and other members of the district councils passed a resolution in favour of the current LG system.