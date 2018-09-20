Thu September 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

It’s a victory of Nawaz’ steadfastness: PML-N

LAHORE: The PML-N leadership on Wednesday expressed their delight over the suspension of verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar, terming it a triumph of the truth and the party supremo’s steadfastness.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said, "Truth remains truth and justice is done by Almighty Allah."

Hamza said it had been proven that the accountability court's verdict against the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law was weak. "We are clean and we will face the cases courageously", he maintained. Hamza pointed out that Nawaz considered fulfilling his duty to the country, the nation and to democracy, more important than tending to his ailing wife.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif expressed his satisfaction and said, "Justice has been served. We are thankful to God and hopeful that justice will prevail in all other cases".

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb could not control her emotions and broke into tears after the decision was announced. She said Nawaz and his family had sacrificed more for the country than anyone could even imagine. She expressed her gratitude to Almighty Allah and said the truth had prevailed and the prayers of the people had been answered. Senator Mushahidullah said the truth and resilience of Nawaz for the country and democracy had prevailed. He added that Nawaz’s release would boost the morale of the entire party and prove to be a special incentive for those due to contest by-elections.

"People from all provinces of the country prayed for Nawaz Sharif's release," he said. "I congratulate the millions of Pakistanis on this decision,” senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal said. He said the imprisonment of the Sharif family was an act of pre-poll rigging to push the PML-N supremo out of the race and campaign.

