Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 20, 2018

Anjuman Faizul Islam jointly celebrates Defence, Independence days

Rawalpindi : Celebrating Independence Day, Defence Day and Quaid-e-Azam Day jointly in a series and variety of programmes the inmates of ‘Apna Ghar’ of Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI), Rawalpindi have asserted to develop harmony, brotherhood and unity among them, who belongs to different provinces to help the reconstruction of their dear motherland.

In this connection, a three day speech contest was held in different campuses of Anjuman Faizul Islam and participated by teachers and students of its educational institutions. The prize distribution concluding ceremony was held here in Faizabad campus with the president of AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian in chair.

While addressing to the students, Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah seems to have followed the footsteps of the Prophet (PBUH) in organizing the Muslims of different provinces of the then British India into a nation on the basis of an Ideology and leading their struggle, while resisting all pressures and temptations to carve an ideological Muslim state.

We should, he added, be grateful to the God for enjoying the blessings of freedom in Pakistan which came into being as the result of a long and strenuous struggle by the Muslims of South Asia under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The function was attended by a large number of students, teachers, members and social figures from different walks of life.

The organized functions of series included seminars on “Quaid-e-Azam as a Role Model,” Blessings of Freedom and services of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, flag hoisting ceremonies on independence day at all welfare centres of the Anjuman followed by relative variety programmes, and inter-institutional competitions of speeches, national songs and tableaus. The programme of the concluding function comprised selected speeches on the role of Quaid-e-Azam in creation of Pakistan, and the role of the Armed forces of Pakistan in defending the geographical and ideological boundaries of Pakistan as well as national songs, tableaus and poems on the theme of national integration.

Siddique Akbar Mian paid glowing tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam as a role model and added that he led a constitutional struggle against the British rulers and Hindu leaders of then the British India and performed a historic miracle by persuading them with firm determination and convincing arguments to accept the partition of India into Muslim Pakistan and Hindu Bharat.

Islamabad

