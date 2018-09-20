Consultation to revamp livestock sector held

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, organised a meeting of the Livestock Emergency Subgroup under the theme of Prime Minister’s 100 days agenda to develop a concrete plan for revamp of the livestock sector.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department former Secretary Nasim Sadiq and UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the meeting held at the UVAS City Campus on Wednesday.

The representatives of the federal government, officials of livestock and dairy development departments of all the provinces, representative of Punjab Breeding Authority, Pakistan Dairy Association, Buffalo Breeders Association, Punjab, Corporate Dairy Farmers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Tanners Association, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Meat Export Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Poultry Association, progressive farmers and a large number of stakeholders, academicians and researchers from across the country attended the meeting. Nasim Sadiq and Prof Pasha sought suggestions and technical input from the stakeholders for making national livestock policies/plans to develop a concrete plan to deliver on the prime minister’s commitment to revamp the livestock sector. Speaking on the occasion, Nasim Sadiq said that it was needed to enhance the indigenous fodder productivity and vaccine production to improved livestock productivity in the country.

He said it was also needed to organise livestock census in all the provinces of Pakistan. He said that the livestock industry would be the biggest industry in Pakistan due to its potential. He said that in the recent years, livestock sector grew due to the prevention of deadly diseases of foot and mouth, HS, PPR through guiding farmers for their profitability and creating awareness among the consumers about safe and healthy food due to combined efforts of Livestock Department and UVAS.

Prof Pasha said the federal government was actively working for revamp of the livestock sector. He said the aim of the meeting was to provide a platform to the stakeholders, including farmers, meat exporters, service providers, poultry, dairy and meat industrialists in public and private sectors, where they could forward their technical input and share their issues, impediments, problems which were hurdles in revamping of the livestock sector. He also recommended starting a school milk programme by providing schoolchildren with healthy foods like a glass of milk and egg daily in their classrooms.