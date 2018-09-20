tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
