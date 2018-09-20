Punjab to install 1,000 solar powered drip irrigation systems in 100 days

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department will install 1,000 solar systems for operating drip irrigation system within 100 days. Spokesman of Agriculture Department said: “It is a fact that our country is facing water shortage. To arrest the trend of shortage of water resources, new techniques are being explored on how to save water and use it optimally. Some of them are lining of channels/micro-irrigation systems, including drip/sprinkler irrigation.

So, Agriculture Department will going to install 1000 solar panel systems to operate drip irrigation system within 100 days on the basis of 80 per cent subsidy and also government is giving 50 per cent subsidy on tunnel technology installation for growing of vegetables.

Water Management section of Agriculture department will complete this task”. He said farmers will get application forms for improvement of water courses during office timing from office of their regional Divisional Directors/Deputy Director/ Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management). Application forms can be downloaded from official website of Water Management section (www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk).