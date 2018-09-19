Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Top Story

September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People must work for Kalabagh Dam construction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared constructing water reservoirs in the country essential condition “for the survival of the people and economy of Pakistan”.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on a report by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) regarding acute water scarcity in Pakistan, as well as a petition by one Zafarullah seeking directions for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar authored the court order declaring that Pakistan is in a dire need of water storage facilities for the very survival of its people. The court order further stated that Pakistan, being an agrarian economy, increases the importance of water, particularly when it relies upon a single source i.e. the Indus Rivers and its tributaries, to cater to almost all of its water requirements.

Pakistan ranks shamefully low in the world among countries who have mechanisms to store water, the verdict reads.

Citing Pakistan as the 23rd most water-stressed country in the world ranking, the court ordered to immediately begin to adopt measures to solve the problems that contribute to water scarcity. The order recognises that though the world has successfully harnessed the various benefits provided by the building of dams, Pakistan lags far behind in fulfilling even its basic water requirements due to the fact it has low storage capacity.

Pakistan is wasting an average amount of 29 MAF of water every year which totals a whopping cost of $14.5 billion per year. Furthermore, Pakistan has incurred total direct losses of $38.053 billion from 1950 to 2015, with 50 per cent of it being incurred in the recent years, due to the shortage of dams which results in greater flooding.

The court order further observed that the optimum storage capacity for Pakistan is about 23 to 25 MAF; therefore, an increase of at least 10 to 12 MAF of storage is required from the present live storage of 13.86 MAF. The order also highlighted the decrease in storage capacity of Tarbela Dam due to sedimentation.

It said that the construction of Kalabagh Dam was to bring an added live storage capacity of 6.1 maf. Expressing dismay that no progress has been made for the construction of Kalabagh Dam due to opposition faced by the project over the years, the court beckoned all Pakistani citizens “to honour public interest and the common good and strive harder to work towards forging unanimity with respect to the construction of Kalabagh Dam”.

Highlighting the need to take immediate steps to address water shortage and diminishing water storage capacity in the country, the court stressed for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams as they were Pakistan’s next best options.

The court also appreciated the donations made to the dams fund stating in the order that they have been “overwhelmed by the huge public response in the form of generous donations for this national cause and the nation’s confidence reposed in and respect extended to the Supreme Court of Pakistan”. “To safeguard the trust reposed by the public in the fund, it is directed that the contribution(s) thereto shall enjoy tax-free status,” the verdict stated.

The court order also delineated other causes of water shortage including increasing gap in supply and demand, unsustainable use of groundwater, poor irrigation infrastructure and unregulated growing of water-intensive crops by farmers. To tackle these issues, a list of measures was recommended to reduce wastage of water including improvement in infrastructure and public awareness for water conservation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook