Two Palestinians killed in fresh Gaza clashes

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border Tuesday evening, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.The two men were killed during fresh protests near the Erez checkpoint between Gaza and Israel, the scene of regular confrontation between stone throwing youths and Israeli soldiers in recent months.
