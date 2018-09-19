British home secretary lauds PFSA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: British Home Secretary Sajid Javed along with British High Commisioner in Pakistan visited Punjab Forensic Science Agency on Tuesday. They were welcomed and briefed by the PFSA DG about the achievements of PFSA and the ongoing collaboration between the British High Commission and PFSA.
