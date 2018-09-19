Russia warns of retaliation against Israel after aircraft downed

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry warned it could retaliate against Israel on Tuesday after one of its surveillance aircraft with 15 people on board was brought down by a Syrian surface-to-air missile over the Mediterranean Sea. Rescuers found the wreckage about 17 miles off the Syrian coast and recovered the remains of the 15 Russian service members.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman.