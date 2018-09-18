Out of reach

There was a time when the University of Sindh’s fees were affordable and students who came from lower-income families were able to study at the varsity without creating a major strain on their pockets. However, over the last two years, there has been a drastic increase in tuition fees.

As a result, many students have been compelled to drop out. Within a couple of months, the university is going to start its admission process for the academic year 2019. The university administration must consider revising its fee structure so that more students can study at the varsity.

Hafeez Khan

Jamshoro