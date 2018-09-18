BMG clean-sweeps KCCI elections

KARACHI: All 15 candidates of the Businessmen Group (BMG) led by BMG Chairman and former KCCI president Siraj Kassam Teli defeated their opponents from Patriot Businessmen Group (PBG), who were being backed by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Maqsood Ismail and S M Muneer, in Karachi Chamber’s Annual Election 2018/19.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed election results, a total of 5,245 ballot papers were issued, of which 5,010 were declared valid and 235 invalid. All 15 BMG candidates secured votes in the range of 3,246 and 3,404 votes, whereas the opponent party’s candidates hardly got votes in between 1,760 to 1,545, clearly indicating the margins of more than 50 percent.

Addressing a huge gathering of supporters after the announcement of unofficial results at the KCCI’s auditorium, Teli said that record breaking numbers of votes were casted in this year’s elections, as a large number of businessmen and industrialists came forward to support BMG who rejected change and supported continuity at the KCCI.