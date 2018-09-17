Punjab Governor’s House welcomes families

LAHORE: Provincial ministers on Sunday welcomed families who visited the Governor House in big number.

Provincial ministers, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan spent time with the general public and visited different parts of the Governor House with them. Many MNAs, MPAs were also present on the occasion. The ministers mingled with the people and also made selfies with them.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar spent Sunday at Governor House, Murree. This is noteworthy that Punjab governor has opened the Governor House, Lahore for public every Sunday between 9am to 6pm. After this decision, a large number of people from different parts of Punjab had visited the Governor House and seen its various areas like Zoo, Lake, Lawn, Baradari etc.