Several injured after mass brawl, stabbings in UK town

LONDON: Several people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a reported mass brawl in a residential street in the southeastern English town of Luton on Sunday, police said.
Police and emergency services had rushed to the scene after receiving reports of an incident. "Some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds," police said.
