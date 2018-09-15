Police post inaugurated at Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR: A new police post was inaugurated Friday at the Industrial Estate in Hayatabad to improve the security of the locality located at the boundary with the Khyber tribal district.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal inaugurated the new police post. A number of traders and office-bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries including Zahidullah Shinwari, Ayub Zakori and others attended the function.

The capital city police officer said the traders and industrialists played a key role in the development of a country and improving its economy. The official said the police would provide security to the business community and industrialists.