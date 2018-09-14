11 dead, dozens hurt as driver rams into crowd in China

BEIJING: Two more people have died after a driver ploughed car into a crowded Chinese public square, bringing the death toll to 11, local officials said Thursday.

The incident on Wednesday evening injured another 44 people, according to officials from Hengdong city in central Hunan province. Police have taken the driver -- a man in his 40s surnamed Yang -- into custody, describing him as a "vengeful repeat offender".

"He drove the car by himself into the crowd at Yujiang Square that night and had with him shovels and daggers to attack the crowd, intending to cause serious damage," a Thursday police statement said. Yang´s previous offences included drug charges—