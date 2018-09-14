Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sweden is no exception

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Sports

AFP
September 14, 2018

‘Germany retirement can help Ozil rekindle Arsenal form’

LONDON: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is hoping a break from international football can help Mesut Ozil recover his best form at club level for the Gunners.

Ozil, capped 92 times, walked away from the Germany set-up in the wake of their disastrous World Cup campaign, complaining of facing racism and being made a scapegoat for the team’s failure. Yet, despite being handed a hugely lucrative new contract until 2021 in January, he has also struggled to make an impact since Emery took over at Arsenal in June.

Ozil, though, has had a rare chance to train for a full two weeks over the international break ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle. “The players have the habits to play in the international break, in important matches, defending their identity and when one player stops doing that, I think it is also good for them to focus only on their team,” said Emery on Thursday.

“For Mesut it is important, for me also, (to have) this focus every day with us.”Ozil was substituted by Emery in Arsenal’s second game of the season away to Chelsea and left out due to illness a week later for the Spaniard’s first win in charge at home to West Ham.

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

