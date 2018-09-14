4 advisers, special assistants named

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday appointed two advisors and as many special assistants to the chief minister.

A notification issued here said Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Khan was appointed Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education and Hamayatullah Khan for Energy and Power.

Abdul Karim Khan was appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries and Commerce while Kamran Khan Bangash was named Special Assistant for Science and Technology and Information Technology.