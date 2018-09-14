Fri September 14, 2018
Peshawar

Akhtar Amin
September 14, 2018

ETEA entrance test: PHC directs police chief to install jammers, depute policemen

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to install mobile jammers and depute policemen at all seven examination centres during the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test for medical colleges to check unfair means.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan also directed IGP Salahuddin Mahsud to depute DIGs at all seven centres to ensure holding the entrance test in a transparent manner.

He was also directed to make sure that there is no irrelevant person in the surroundings of the examination centres during the test.

The court in its order stated that if any illegality was found on the part of the ETEA in the entrance test to be held on September 23, it would pass direction to the NAB KP for holding an inquiry in the matter. The court directed executive director ETEA to ensure complete ban on mobile phones and take strict action against the violators as papers are being leaked through phones.

The bench ordered the ETEA as well as other stakeholders including police, home department and NAB to sit together and find a viable solution and devise a way for ensuring transparent entrance test for the medical colleges.

Director General NAB Farmanullah Khan and provincial police officer Salahuddin Mahsud appeared before the bench in the case. The bench had earlier asked them to appear in the court and give their input for bringing transparency in the entrance test.

The court was told that the first entrance test was postponed due to improper arrangements. The second test was postponed due to paper leak, which frustrated the students and parents. It was pointed out that the students had made preparations for the test for five months and studied at academies spending money.

During the course of hearing, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan observed that everywhere action is being taken against the lower grade employees as in this case of leakage of paper a driver and an employee were arrested. The judge questioned as to why action has not been taken against the big guns.

Justice Qalandar Ali Khan asked the ETEA executive director whether the government and ETEA would lay hands on the big fish involved in the paper leaks or only arrest weak people.

The bench had taken notice of the paper leak during hearing of a writ petition filed by senior Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Isa Khan against the second test of University of Peshawar for admissions in its various departments.

Advocate Muhammad Isa Khan had pointed out before the bench that the test was rescheduled thrice due to mismanagement and paper leak.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on August 24 cancelled the results of the entrance test arranged by the ETEA on August 19 after an inquiry conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) into the paper leak.

Giving input to the court for ensuring transparency of the entrance test, the IGP said that ETEA needs to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs).

NAB KP head Farmanullah Khan said that the NAB may start inquiry into the paper leaks in the entrance test.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had cancelled the entrance test results after receiving the report from the IB.

Additional Advocate General Sikandar Shah submitted that it was the sole responsibility of the ETEA to conduct the entrance test in a fair and transparent manner.

