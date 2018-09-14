Task force on education formed

Islamabad: The federal government has formed the National Education Task Force for improving education standards in the country.

Headed by federal education and professional trainings minister Shafqat Mehmood, the task force will comprise federal education secretary Arshad Mirza, religious scholars Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Maulana Hafeez Jalandhry, provincial education ministers, Higher Education Commmission chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, public health expert and former federal minister Sania Nashter, LUMS rector Sayed Babar Ali, former Planning Commission deputy chairman Dr Nadeemul Haq, and few other noted educationists from across the country.

The key function of the task force will be to work out the strategy to improve education standards and implementation of the identical educational curriculum.